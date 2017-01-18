"The Affordable Care Act Death Squad Entertainers" for Donald Trump's inauguration will get their names on a memorial wall in every state

Listening to Donald Trump talk about building a wall gave Democrats an idea to build their own walls. These walls will be different. It will be a constant reminder of how the Republicans destroyed the healthcare system for over 20 Million people.

This inauguration is not a celebration for a new leader of the United States. It is a list of death squad entertainers for the Affordable Care Act. A celebration for the nightmare when 20 million people wake up to the news that they no longer have health insurance. After the Republicans destroy the Affordable Care Act, democrats will start a movement to have artists submit designs for three walls with the heading:

1. The Affordable Care Act Death Squad victims (a list of victims that died from no insurance)

2. The Affordable Care Act Republican Death Squad (a list of Republican politicians voting against the ACA.)

3. The Affordable Care Act Death Squad Entertainers (a list of the entertainers for Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration to destroy the Affordable Care Act.)

Generation to generation will be able to enjoy the walls in every state. The names listed will be a constant reminder of how insensitive and deplorable people can be to towards the millions of people that lost their jobs, the elderly, women with children, and the disabled.