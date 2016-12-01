Donald Trump is too jealous of Sarah Palin to give her a spot in his top cabinet, now Sarah Palin realizes she was used like a street walker with lipstick during this election

Sarah Palin (Tina Fey) endorses Donald Trump (Darrell Hammond) for president at an Iowa campaign stop. Subscribe to the SNL channel for more clips: http://goo.gl/24RRTv Download the SNL App for free: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/app For more SNL 40th Anniversary Special: http://goo.gl/gLyPTc Get more SNL on Hulu Plus: http://www.hulu.com/saturday-night-live Get more SNL: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live

Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video Like SNL: https://www.facebook.com/snl

Follow SNL: https://twitter.com/nbcsnl

SNL Tumblr: http://nbcsnl.tumblr.com/

SNL Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbcsnl

SNL Google+: https://plus.google.com/+SaturdayNightLive/

SNL Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/nbcsnl/ Watch on YouTube

Talk about fake smiles, Donald Trump used Sarah Palin so bad during this election that it has some people wondering if Sarah Palin will turn on Donald Trump as time goes on. Right now, Sarah Palin has played her last hand by going to the media to gain support to force Donald Trump to nominate her in one of his top cabinet positions. This will not end well for Donald Trump if he ignores Sarah Palin. If he gives her another position equal to a farm boy shoving cow manure out of a barn, rumor has it Sarah Palin will show Donald Trump what dumping her would cost him.

Will Sarah Palin start playing music by Carrie Underwood "Before he cheats", get drunk and go off on Donald trump. She is feeling a little used like a tramp by the Billionaire in the elections. She endorsed him and gave her time, what she gets in return may be a thanks, pat on the back, and a don't let the door hit you where the good lord split you speech.

Now here is the top five reasons Donald Trump will never give Sarah Palin a top possession in his administration:

1. Jealousy, Donald Trump has 6.22 Million Twitter followers, Sarah Palin has 1.32 Million.

2. Donald Trump is afraid the cameras will turn on Sarah Palin and ignore him.

3. Fox news gave Sarah Palin the axe when her fame decreased, Donald thinks she’s a loser.

4. Donald trump realizes he would be used to increase Sarah Palin’s dwindling followers.

5. If Sarah Palin was in his top cabinet, Saturday Night Live would make her a star again.