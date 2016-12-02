People quitting church by record numbers, now that American Christians have joined the Ku Klux Klan to vote for Donald Trump as the next president

Christian Evangelicals vote for Donald Trump 4 USA President? Breaking News 2016 Watch on YouTube

I would rather stay home than go to church with a bunch of hypocrites. This is the feeling many Americans face as they hear church members say they voted for Donald Trump. It is a distraction from worship to shake hands with people that just committed the unforgivable blasphemy against God. How could Christians sit in church, take communion, and worship knowing they voted for a man full of bigotry, that gained support from people that hate the son of God. The Ku Klux Klan burned the cross as a sign they hate the son of God a Jew and all of the Jewish people.

Catholics lead the pack in declining numbers, followed by all other religions. The only religion going up in the world is Islam. The trend in America is alarming, 78% do not identify with a specific religion. Black America on the other hand, 87% of them identify with a specific religion.

Now the common Christian answer is, “anybody but Hillary Clinton”, therefore some Christians joined the with the Ku Klux Klan that burned the cross Jesus was on for the sins of the world. America needs to pray now more than ever before. Christians go on their knees in prayer, but voting for Donald Trump is like singing to God the famous song by Barbara Mandrell, the Angel in your arms this morning is going to be the devil in someone else's arms tonight.