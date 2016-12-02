Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the side off the Ku Klux Klan here in America and welcomes Donald Trump

Israel’s Prime Minister call his ministers and asked them to not say a word to the press or media about the Republicans butting an end to a two State solution President Obama and the world was calling for. Yes, you heard that right, the Ku Klux Klan who burned the cross as a sign of hatred of Jesus the son of God and the Jews. Now Israel’s Prime Minister will finally have the right to go in and kill the rest of the Palestinians with no on to stop them. This is the sad belief of tens of thousands of Palestinians after Donald Trump won this election.

As if things could not possibly get any worse after the rise of the Ku Klux Klan in America to place their supreme leader in office, now we have the land of Jesus celebrating and welcoming the KKK Republican group that hates Jesus the Son of God.

My head is spinning, and I have a headache. Israel’s Prime Minister is now doing what Mike Pence is famous for in Indiana, back door meetings and secret votes that the public has no idea is taking place. They operate under the code “what the press doesn’t know, the people will not know”. Will someone please tell me why we give over 3 Billion dollars to Israel to kill Palestinians?

Since September 29, 2000

1. 134 Israeli children were killed by Palestinians, 2,146 Palestinians were kill by Israel.

2. Palestinians killed 1,206 Israeli, Israeli killed 9,439 Palestinians.

3. Since 2016, US gave Israel 10.2 Million/day to kill Palestinians, US gave Palestinians $0.

4. 0 Israelis are in Palestinian prisons, over 7,000 Palestinians are in Israel prisons.

5. 0 homes have been exploded by Palestinians, 48,488 Palestinian homes have been exploded by Israel since 1967.

Now that the Ku Klux Klan has ultimate power in the USA, we know what tom expect for the next four years. America will undergo the most significant change since the Civil War by legislative changes by Donald Trump and Mike Pence.