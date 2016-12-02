It is time to take out the branding Iron folks, you now have four years to brand every Republican supporter with a racist mark in America

RACIST MISOGYNIST DONALD TRUMP speaks and it's hard to listen. https://teespring.com/stores/politic-tees Funny, so many of us used to admire his business prowess until this run for president... Watch on YouTube

The purpose of this is to shame the people that voted Republican and give them a conscious. Please no real branding folks, just talk to people and let them know they joined the most inhumane terrorist organization in America. Many believed America would do the right thing and we were wrong. Many Democrats sat at home believing they would let the other guy go vote for Hillary Clinton, and that no one would show up to vote for a bigot who treats women, minorities, disabled and veterans so evil. Now we know that was wrong and we know what must be done for the next four years. We need to work twice as hard to get rid of every Republican in congress. And the time is now to start hitting every media site, every day and night. We need to have that talk with our family like people talk about drugs. Go, sat down with them, and have a calm relaxed talk about politics.