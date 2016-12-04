Sarah Palin will change political parties to become a Democrat after Donald trump flushed her down the Republican toilet

Yes, you heard it right and this is a stinky mess. Democrats are welcoming Sarah Palin to the fold with open arms. After working as a political supporter and endorser of Donald Trump, Sarah Palin now spends her nights crying to herself, depressed and realizing she is a woman dumped. Depression has engulfed her life as she realizes she was used in the most despicable way. The world watched Donald Trump use her to gain supporters to win the White house. Now that Donald Trump won this election with the help of the Ku Klux Klan, he dumped Sarah Palin and appointed the men that turned against him during the election.

From now on, Americans will see a different side of Sarah Palin. Rumor has it, as she comes out against Donald Trump it could gain her Millions of dollars by changing sides. She was dumped by Fox news, and Sarah Palin did not see the signs that should have been a clue she would be dumped in the political Republican gutter, flushed down the Republican toilet.

Now Sarah Palin wants to turn this into a Cinderella story by coming out ahead by changing political parties. Donald Trump will not like this because at the end, rumor has it Sarah Palin will get another Political TV show beating up on Donald Trump.

In conclusion, Donald Trump will realize the iconic saying, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned”.