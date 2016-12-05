America has only one hero that can heal our nation, Saturday Night Live has stepped up to the plate again and did not let us down

Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Ivanka Trump (Emily Blunt), Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), Omarosa (Sasheer Zamata) and Tiffany Trump (Vanessa Bayer) can no longer stand by Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin). Get more SNL: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live

Again, and again Saturday Night Live has stepped up to the plate to save America from our severe depression caused by our affinity to politics. The sleepless nights, the time taken away from dog walks and the once enjoyed family dinner time have all been hit with a political bonebshell (new word for this election). Even the angriest people in America cannot help but surrender their hard-core anger to the gods of comedy on Saturday Night Live. This election has caused a lot of hard feeling and divided friends and family. Well I’m here to tell you to make amends and find common ground through comedy and entertainment. Christmas is around the corner and there will be less family, friends, and unannounced friends of friends around for Holiday parties if we all continue to fight and picker because of politics. Place a sign on the front door “absolutely NO political talk, if you do, Democrats in the basement and Republicans in the attic”.

We have heard it all before, through adversity comes opportunity and strength. I’m here to push you all in the right direction in life. Do not become radicalized by professional politicians who are highly trained to make you angry enough to sit out in the cold rain for hours just to vote. Politicians can make you angry enough to harm people, divide lifelong friends, divide family, and literally make you physically and mentally sick. Avoid building community walls around a likeminded community. Develop a love for humanity, I miss the old black and white movies of long ago.

Let me introduce you to the gods of comedy on Saturday Night Live, Kate Mckinnon plays Kellyanne Conway, and Alec Baldwin plays Donald Trump. So, let us all take a bow to the gods of comedy, the only cure and savior of our political depression. The gods of entertainment and have once again got our attention, if you have never watched the show before, you must, it is the only thing that can heal a broken political heart, you may be force to hit the replay button again and again. And it’s ok to hit the replay button again, just do it in private or wear earphones, laughter is ok, do not keep it in. It’s Christmas people, let us not make Santa a political tool.

Now to end on a good note (ha ha), no resting for the Holidays, keep on giving your voices to politics on Newsvine. The parties will be announced by many, so lock the doors in the bathroom at family gatherings, remember to flush the toilet once in awhile to add more time to see what’s new on Newsvine. Please, place your favorite Saturday Night Live video here and leave a comment.