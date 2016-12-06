When the Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act it will increase abortions in America due to no healthcare, the ACA was the only reason abortion fell 5 million under Obama

Thanks, Republican supporters, you have just voted for a Republican senate, Republican house and a Republican president, now they will continue to carry out their wicked plan to have tens of thousands more abortions in America due to a lack of affordable healthcare. It is a fact that Blacks have almost 4 times the amount of abortions as whites, so when the abortion rate fell under President Obama by 5 Million due to affordable healthcare, Republicans wanted revenge for the tens of thousands of Black babies being born under President Obama. Now Republicans goal of making the Black vote insignificant has been pushed back a few years until now. So please take down the pictures of The most dangerous place for black children, it is just not right to remind Blacks that they do not have enough jobs to support a child in the US. The Republican politicians goal date was 2038 to say no political party should beg for the Black vote again. Please be nice with your comments, thanks.