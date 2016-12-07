When Donald Trump and the Republican party repeals the Affordable Care Act, Immigrants will outnumber Americans before Donald Trump leaves office, news flash, learn Spanish

The new American flag that will fly when Donald Trump and the Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act

It is a fact the Affordable Care Act was the reason American women believed they had the resources to care for a baby and decreased abortions in America by 5 Million, a record number. Take away the Affordable Care Act and the demographics in America will change within a few years. Currently California demographics have changed and the White people are the minority. This trend will cross every state in America within a few years, thanks to Donald trump and the Republican party. Americans will have less babies due to no affordable healthcare after the ACA is repealed. Donald Trump and the Republicans will celebrate. Meanwhile, I want every American to watch the Immigration to American demographic numbers shift under Donald Trump. Immigrants on the other hand have way more babies than Americans regardless of insurance.

Now you will see the truth, Donald Trump and the Republicans lied to all their supporters and his real agenda is to saturate the American workforce with cheaper labor. The Billionaire club Donald Trump is assembling in his administration will hire immigrants in their business, and dump the higher paid workers. He will say it is just good business to hire cheaper labor.

Now that Donald trump repealed the only affordable healthcare system, the Republican supporters who lost their job to less paid workers will not have a safety net to cover their healthcare needs.