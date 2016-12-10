Senator Richard Blumenthal, D - Connecticut, joins to discuss President Obama's call for a bipartisan investigation into alleged Russian inference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Central Intelligent Agency (CIA) job is to collect, evaluate foreign intelligence and engages in covert operations. With orders from President Obama to investigate the Russians, the FBI Director James Comey has now become a target of the CIA investigation for refusing to investigate a known political scam to elect Donald Trump. Russia has been trying to destabilize America for many years, and the best way to destabilize America was to elect a Ku Klux Klan President named Donald Trump.

Multiple polls taken in America revealed it was impossible for Donald trump to win without help from Russia hacking into our voting system. The Ku Klux Klan only has a few members, so they did could never have enough voters to win this election.

The FBI investigates terrorism, cyber-crime, Civil Rights and White-Collar crimes. Soo if the FBI investigates cyber-crimes, why did the FBI Director James Comey refuse to investigate Russia? If James Comey did help Russia, then it must have been the reason he committed voters’ fraud by interfering with a presidential election with a deceptive letter that was intended to mislead voters. Keep in mind, America has only one man out of 320 Million with information to every Russian cell in America and that man is FBI Director James Comey. For Russia to interfere with hacking into the voting system, it would take help from the FBI Director to look the other way and not let FBI agents do their job.

President Obama and the Democratic leadership have begged the FBI Director James Comey to investigate the Russian’s hacking into the US election voting system long ago. But the FBI Director James Comey refused, instead James Comey attacked Hillary Clinton’s emails using Russia hackers’ information. How did James Comey get this information without inside help from Russia? James Comey has proven to American voters that he would go to any extreme to help Russia elect Donald Trump. James Comey broke the Hatch Act and interfered with an election in which he committed voting fraud. President Obama realized what went wrong, but it was too late to do anything at that point. Now the CIA Director John Brennan at the request of President Obama will do what the disgraced low life FBI Director James Comey turn Russia operative refused to do. So why does President Obama continue to let James Comey work as a Russian operative as Director of the FBI?

New evidence by the CIACIA John Brennan may reveal connections between the FBI Director James Comey and Russia as well as Russian email hacking. FBI Director James Comey refused to investigate the connection between Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort a known Russian operative. Donald Trump was so arrogant that he even openly asked President Putin to hack into the emails of Hillary Clinton and the DNC on world TV. For this reason alone, Donald Trump should be in prison for breaking federal laws dealing with US enemy sympathizers.

Before the end of the year, America will be amazed when the FBI Director James Comey is charged with unlawful espionage to work with Russia to interfere with a presidential election. All the headlines and news agencies will be non-stop coverage of the most dangerous operation by Russia. President Obama will be force to void this presidential election result and have America vote again after the first of the year. President Obama now faces the challenge to once and for all force congress to establish a Single Federal Voting System with transparent checks and balances. People in America will forgive President Obama for taking such a stand to make sure this treat never happens again to America. But if President Obama turns the other way and does nothing, Russia will continue doing what they please because they have friends in high places, just ask James Comey, and the people he appointed as his leadership in the FBI. Never again should America see a FBI Director work side by side with Russia to help fraudulently pick our president. Email Letters sent to the oversight Committee, and his willingness to do nothing is all the evidence we need to convict Jame Comey.

God bless America as we endure these trying times.