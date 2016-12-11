New Poll, With new evidence Russia hacked into the US voting system, should the Republican Electors change their vote or go live in Russia

Russia politicians have made fun of the fact that they got away with picking our next president. Their media is full of jokes and cartoons, they are laughing at us here in America. If the Republican Electorates do not defend America at the front line, they might as well change the name America to Russiamerica. So please vote for the people that believe America will stand united in defending our voting system. If we let them get away with hacking into our voting system, what is next? Let me tell you how this will all play out. Russia will send more hackers to interfere with our Navy and Army missile system. After we send up practice missiles, Russia will fly them over New York and let them fly within 5 feet away from Rudy Giuliani office window for him to see why it is important to stay with Donald Trump.