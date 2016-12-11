Russia picked three American Presidents: Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and George HW Bush, now they hacked our voting system to pick Donald J Trump

Paul Manafort, the Russian Putin operative worked for Gerald Ford, Ronald Regan, George HW Bush, George W Bush, Bob Dole, Mitt Romney all Republicans. Paul Manafort worked for Mitt Romney and failed in electing him. Paul Manafort worked all over the world getting dictators elected into office. His controversial clients have been Billionaires from around the world. For over 20 years no Republican candidate including John McCain would hire Paul Manafort because of his blood trail history. Now Paul Manfort has been successful in voting fraud to elect another Republican President Donald J Trump.

For America, we should all be mad as hell for allowing Republican Presidential Elect Donald J Trump to ask Russia hacking operatives for help to win elections in such a manor. Even after Donald J Trump stated from his own mouth shown on hundreds of news media outlets world wide, in over 100 different languages. The FBI Director stated we cannot find any evidence Donald J Trump has connections with Russia, are you confused now, you should be. The media here needs to tell this story the way it should be and get America on board to create a voting system that could never be hacked into. Here is my proposal I believe you will all be happy with regardless of what political party you have.

President Obama and 17 agents and the CIA now have enough evidence to support the fact that Russia hacked into our voting system and got away with electing another Republican Donald J Trump. If we as Americans allow Donald J Trump to stay in power, we would have again allowed Russia to pick our next President. This can never be, we are better than this.

The only solution is for President Obama:

1. Ignore all Republicans who disregard Russia involvement because they want Donald trump.

2. Void this election

3. Obama stay in power as our president until a new, more reliable voting system is in place.

4. Build a voting system that is transparent.

5. Build a system where people can see their number in a list of voters anytime or day.

6. Build a system where there is no need to validate voting results.

7. Build a system that is hack proof.

8. Build a system where results are known before 7pm, day of voting.

9. Build a system with mandatory voting poll questions to finish the voting process. 10. Make voting mandatory, regardless of criminal record.

11. Change laws so children age 16 can vote, if they can have babies, let them have a voice.

12. Make voting in America a law, not punishable by prison, but a tax write off.

13. Laws to force presidential candidates to go to security briefings before taking office.

President Obama needs to do this now before the Electorate voting process takes place on December 19, 2016. Enough already with the backdoor meetings with lawmakers. The Republicans will never be onboard because they are the ones being helped by the Russian government. So please stop beating a dead horse President Obama. Russia has had too much influence on American politics. President Obama now needs to take this to the American people and end his presidency with a bang, create a Russian proof voting system. We can call the law “Oba-vote-ma”.