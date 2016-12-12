President elect Donald Trump picked so many Russian Putin allies on his administration, that the number of them inside the White House will outnumber the Americans inside the White House, Russia has never had this kind of nuclear bombing of the US advantage before Donald Trump

All of Donald Trump appointments with ties to Russian Putin people with nuclear clearance now have the power to hire other Russian Putin secret operatives that are in the USA working as regular workers. Once inside the White House, all they need to do is take over and keep the White House hostage for a few minutes, this is all the time it will take for Russia to send their nuclear warheads to America. Before we can stop them, it will be too late for America. Americans need to be aware of the dangers a Donald Trump administration brings to us all. If people continue to ignore the Russian appointees that will be in our White House, they should be worried.

First: Donald Trump hired Russian operative Paul Manafort to run his campaign, he is still working behind the scene. Paul Manafort with security clearance and/or access to hiring secret Russian agents for Donald Trump.

The FBI Director James Comey covered up all the Russian ties to help Valdimire Putin. This is proof James Comey is a secret Russian spy that is helping Russia elect Donald Trump. James Comey is still working as an FBI Director to finish what Russia wants. To destroy America. James Comey has hired and placed people in top FBI positions, people that will help Russia like he did by covering up and destroying secret documents related to Russia and Donald Trump. James Comey also helped Russia by taking out Hillary Clinton with a voter fraud letter to the Oversight Committee to deceive American voters during 9 days of voting.

Foreign policy advisor Carter Page with ties to Russian oil giants Gazom. How will this affect oil prices in America? This is just another Russian Putin person with a security clearance to hire more secret Russian operatives living here in America.

Lt General Michael Flynn who went to Russia last year to meet with Putin. What did they talk about? Who knows, but it all seems very fishy and makes him untrustworthy. Did he get a list of special Russian operatives living here in the USA to work in the White House?

Should we all be worried, yes, if people cannot see the list of Russian Putin allies appointed by Donald Trump, they are blind. To ignore all the signs could prove to be one of the most dangerous moves America has ever made. If the media fails to warn Americans, this too would be a great mistake.