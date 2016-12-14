The True Reason NAFTA made Bill Clinton The Greatest President of the United States

Over 50 years ago, the United states of America became known as the land of Industrial Giants, famous men wrote books about our land and the people. But with the booming economic success came the horrible hidden truth of pollution caused by the thousands of Industries. Our water supply was undrinkable, the streams and rivers that once flourished with thousands of various species of animal life vanished almost to extinction. The water in the homes developed a rotten smell and people suffered from dehydration due to the bad taste of the water. But few people remember the cool fresh taste of water from out streams and rivers. Fishing back then is now just a memory. People today fear eating the fish from our waters in America. Today catching fish and finding foul smelling pollution or a child’s toy in its mouth is all too common.

President Bill Clinton saw the unstoppable danger of pollution that hit America. He knew the greatest catastrophe ever known to man had already started affecting the health of this nation. Environmentalist started protesting in the streets as they saw loved ones suffering and dying in mass numbers due to pollution. President Bill Clinton could not hide, everywhere he went, he saw signs in the streets held by protestors wanting him to do something big to stop this downhill spiral of pollution that would one day kill us all.

Bill Clinton was one man, but he was a man with a plan. NAFTA would be a hard sell for Bill Clinton. NAFTA was really a secret covert operation designed to push the pollution causing industries to another country and it needed to be done fast, with incentives and with tax money. The secret covert operation was cared out in the eyes of America and the world. But Bill did it without anyone knowing the true reason why he pushed so hard for NAFTA, he did it to save every American life from the pollution caused by these industries.

Now NAFTA did not come without consequences. Bill Clinton went to sleep each night with the same dream, hearing the words of Ross Perot saying you will hear a “giant sucking noise” the noise of jobs leaving America. The “Giant sucking sound” dreams stayed with Bill Clinton night after night, which lead him to do other unthinkable things with women in the White House oval office. Soo people please be nice to Bill Clinton, he suffered from a work-related illness. But instead of giving him compensation for a work related “giant sucking sound” injury, Republicans wanted to impeach him.

The story of a covert operation goes even further. Bill Clinton knew NAFTA would open a backdoor to China sending goods to Mexico to the United States. Bill Clinton also knew NAFTA would increase industries in China who fell line hook and sinker for the NAFTA bate. China’s industries increased drastically over the years. Now the pollution from industries in China is causing them to suffer health wise. NAFTA has caused the death on many in China due to industrial pollution. China fell for the opportunity to become world leaders in industry. Today China leads the pack for deaths caused by air pollution from factories and industries.

If Donald Trump and the Republican party destroys NAFTA and brings jobs back to America, we will all suffer health problems greater than before. Our water that sometimes smells like rotten eggs will start to turn colors of orange, red, and blue. The color and smell represents the cancer-causing toxics in the water. Soon, we will all become experts in defining the cancer-causing agents in our water. And remember folks, some pollution cannot be boiled out of water, it just makes it more toxic. Thanks Republican supporters, you may be the reason life in the United States will cease to exist due to deaths caused by pollution.