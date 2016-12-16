For decades now the Republicans have destroyed many Democrats in elections due to the mail in Ballots. Year after year, Republicans have outpaced Democrats when it comes to vote by mail. Now the FBI, CIA over 17 over agencies are busy looking for Russia hacking into our emails and voting machines, they are completely ignoring the real problem with voting fraud in America. Mail in Ballots leave no footprints to check for fraud. Currently we have no way to check and verify the person voting really sent in that ballot. But we do have laws to stop people from checks and balance, to verify the vote by calling them.

Republicans have made it easier to vote by mail by eliminating excuses needed to vote by mail absentee. At the same time Republicans made it easier to vote absentee mail in ballot.

How do we know Russia is behind this, it is simple, know other country in the world wants Donald Trump? Russia wins by default. With Donald Trump in office Russia can continue to rebuild the USSR. Donald Trump is the Russian’s savior, he is their answer to prayer.

If Donald Trump stays in power, then we just let Russia pick our president. This is unacceptable. This is a stop Russia movement.

Solution: Void this election, build a fraud proof voting system and vote over again, without the fraudulent mail in Ballots, and let America vote again. President Obama stays in power until a new voting system is in place. Then President Obama gets credit for creating a once and for all needed federal voting system that cannot be changed by state or local politicians of courts.