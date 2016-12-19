By kevin61

The real party starts after the party is over.

This is a very scary time in history. Never before has Americans been so scared. After the new relationship feeling is over, they will look back and tell themselves, all the signs were there, we just missed them. Donald Trump is truly deplorable, a bigot, racist, women hater, and he does not like the mentally challenged. Nothing about this is worth celebrating. All the gold and rich life of a Billionaire is just a show to attract people to them before he takes from the poor and gives to the rich. We will be here day and night to remind people why they made a mistake voting for a Billionaire.