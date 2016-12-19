Rex Tillerson may go broke if he is not nominated as the Secretary of State, it's like giving him food stamps

Billionaires taking care of other Billionaires. Big Tax money man Donald Trump is here for you Rex Tillerson. Watch on YouTube

Rex Tillerson has worked for Exxon all his adult life. As the CEO of the world’s largest oil Company, he has 2.6 Million shares in Exxon, 1.3 Million of these shares will not be his until 2025. Ever since President Obama placed sanctions on Russia because Putin killed 10 thousand Ukrainians and criminally took Crimea, Exxon has been losing money. If these sanctions on Russia are not lifted, Rex Tillerson will lose the lion share of his wealth he has worked for all his life.

If he is nominated as the next Secretary of State, he will lift sanctions and gain enormous wealth and the Exxon stocks will go up year after year for the next 20 years. The only person benefiting here is Rex Tillerson.

Soo what you all need to know is, the reason Donald Trump picked Rex Tillerson is equivalent to giving food stamps to Billionaire. He may not be poor in the sense of going homeless. He is a rich man. But he has suffered from a loss of revenue, and has suffered emotionally.