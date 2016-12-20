This new Holiday we hope will someday become a Federal Holiday

We are all better than this, never give up

From October 28th to November 6th every year we want all Americans to send 9 letters to James Comey, send one letter for each day he let this “Voter Fraudulent Letter” go on during the time voting was in progress. Address these letters to the FBI headquarters every year. For nine days, every American will lower their American flag as a sign of protest to the Republicans, and as a constant reminder that voter fraud from the highest level of our government did not go unnoticed and that we Americans will never forget the 9 days of hell he but us all through. The damage from this unprecedented move helped to elect the first KKK attention getting president of the United States of America. The purpose of this article is to surpass the letters sent to Santa each year.