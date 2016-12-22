Hundreds of years ago, long before light, cars, cell phones and SNL, the men got together to form a system of governing that would have checks and balances. Often this was done under candle light, and together, they dipped their feathers in a bottle of ink to write on paper. They created three branches of government that would ensure no single person or group of people had the power to take control over the Country. Now the FBI has the power to treat us all like children on the internet with new software called Playpen, it tracks every letter we type on our computers and the sites we visit. This makes the FBI the God Branch of government. It is a Super-duper Branch of government. Every journalist in America could have this software on their computers. So cover your camera lens on your computers folks.

That was until one man James Comey made himself a branch of government that was untouched by all three branches of government. For nine days, all three branches of governments set powerless to stop him from single handedly picking our next leader of the free world. He stood before the world and defied all government entities, looked them all in the eye, dared them to defy him and made a mockery out of all of them in our federal government.

If the founding fathers had a looking glass to see into the future, the fourth branch of government created by James Comey never would have been created. It was a monster that grew with time, and with time, more power was given. 2016 would be the testing point to see if the Director of the FBI could rise above every branch of government to become the supreme branch of government, and hand pick Donald Trump. It did happen and no power on earth could stop the Director of the FBI James Comey.

James Comey, the Director of the FBI used his power to ignore the criminal activities of Donald Trump and focused on Hillary Clinton. The letter he sent to the Oversight Committee that hit the media faster than a lightning strike. For nine long days, the director interfered with an election to criminally break the law and fraudulently deceive all Americans with a letter. It worked like a smooth, well-oiled machine that runs without a sound.

Donald Trump took the letter to the media to use against Hillary Clinton during the campaign, the letter was the first thing that popped up on all our computers whenever we turned it on, it was on every news station. Donald Trump carried the letter around like a bible.

James Comey was not the first Russian agent in the USA, the Russian to head the FBI was Emilio Kosterlitzki, Russian born, and became a historical figure back in 1922. Emilio Kosterlitzki made 6 dollars a day and would scream at the 200,000 dollars per year the same person doing his job makes today. The reason we call James Comey a Russian agent is quite simple, he completely ignored the blood trail left by Paul Manafort and his Russian ties to Putin and Russia. This makes him a Russian agent.

Emilio Kosterlitzki has been called many faltering names in the history books, but his work has not been shown to give him such titles. He could speak, write and read in 8 different languages. Born in Moscow, he had military experience. So why was he chosen to run the first federal agency. To investigate crimes across state lines is a mystery. All we know is that Russia has too much power with the FBI agency that goes without checks and balances. No oversight, and too much power.

The fourth Branch of government is so powerful that Presidents fear them, congress fears them, politicians fear them, the military fears them. Only 8 federal agents have ever been prosecuted for espionage. So how powerful is the FBI Director? The hyperbole “You don't fire God” is a famous quote for a reason. Only one person knows more than the FBI Director and that is God, he has access to the personal, criminal files on all politicians, military personnel, and all US citizens. With this power, he could start an investigation to take down anyone and/or force them to follow his command or face prison time. We have so many laws in this country that politicians, CEOs, bankers, and business men have all broken a law knowing/unknowingly.

The only answer for our nation to ensure this “voter fraud letter writer” never happens again, is to destroy this branch of government that was created over the years to rule all other three branches of government. Congress needs to act now before the forces of this evil empire destroys us all. This country was built to dismantle this kind of power, not to create one.