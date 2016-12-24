Newsvine

kevin61

James Comey's Christmas story and songs for the Holidays (Comedy for Comey)

By kevin61
Sat Dec 24, 2016 7:46 PM
    The Night Before James Comey

    Twas the night before election, and all through the country

    Voting was going on, with a letter from Comey

    The letter was written by James Comey with care

    In hope it would reach every voter out there

    A cross burning message, dreams in their head

    While vison Trumps bigotry danced in their heads

     

    Comey's  Jingle Letter

    Dashing through the emails

    James Comey’s opened case

    To the judge he goes

    Laughing all the way

    Letters he will write

    Making Trump’s face bright

    What fun it is to break the law

    Interfere with election night

     

    Jingle letter, Comey letter

    Jingle letter all the way

    Oh! what fun it is to write

    To take Hillary down tonight

    Jingle bells, Hatch Act

    Break it all the way

    Oh! what fun it is to lead the way

    election fraud tonight

     

    Joy to the Russians

    Joy to Republicans, Donald Trump has won!

    Let Russia receive her King

    Let’s prepare for Russian hackers

    And Russia and Putin sing

    And Russia and Putin sing

    And Russia, and Putin and Republicans sing

     

    9 Days Of Voting

    On the first day of voting James

    Comey sent to thee

    A letter written to deceive

     

    On the second day of voting

    James Comey came to thee

    He broke the Hatch Act

    And a letter written to deceive

     

    On the third day of voting

    James Comey came to thee

    Comey’s in the news

    He broke the Hatch Act

    And a letter written to deceive

     

    On the fourth day of voting James

    Comey came to thee

    Donald Trump is groping

    Comey’s in the news

    He broke the Hatch Act

    And a letter written to deceive

     

    On the fifth day of voting

    James Comey came to thee

    Russian hackers cheering

    Donald Trump is groping

    Comey’s in the news

    He broke the Hatch Act

    And a letter written to deceive

     

    On the sixth day of voting

    James Comey came to thee

    Putin dancing shirtless

    Russian hackers cheering

    Donald Trump is groping

    Comey’s in the news

    He broke the Hatch Act

    And a letter written to deceive

     

    On the seventh day of voting

    James Comey came to thee

    Bigotry is booming

    Putin dancing shirtless

    Russian hackers cheering

    Donald Trump is groping

    Comey’s in the news

    He broke the Hatch Act

    And a letter written to deceive

     

    On the eighth day of voting

    James Comey came to thee

    His deceitful letters working

    Bigotry is booming

    Putin dancing shirtless

    Russian hackers cheering

    Donald Trump is groping

    Comey’s in the news

    He broke the Hatch Act

    And a letter written to deceive

     

    On the ninth day of voting

    James Comey came to thee

    Hillary lost the election

    The deceitful letter worked

    Bigotry is booming

    Putin dancing shirtless

    Russian hackers cheering

    Donald Trump is groping

    Comey’s in the news

    He broke the Hatch Act

    And a letter written to deceive

     

    Merry Christmas everybody, now give me your own Christmas song!

