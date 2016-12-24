The Night Before James Comey

Twas the night before election, and all through the country

Voting was going on, with a letter from Comey

The letter was written by James Comey with care

In hope it would reach every voter out there

A cross burning message, dreams in their head

While vison Trumps bigotry danced in their heads

Comey's Jingle Letter

Dashing through the emails

James Comey’s opened case

To the judge he goes

Laughing all the way

Letters he will write

Making Trump’s face bright

What fun it is to break the law

Interfere with election night

Jingle letter, Comey letter

Jingle letter all the way

Oh! what fun it is to write

To take Hillary down tonight

Jingle bells, Hatch Act

Break it all the way

Oh! what fun it is to lead the way

election fraud tonight

Joy to the Russians

Joy to Republicans, Donald Trump has won!

Let Russia receive her King

Let’s prepare for Russian hackers

And Russia and Putin sing

And Russia and Putin sing

And Russia, and Putin and Republicans sing

9 Days Of Voting

On the first day of voting James

Comey sent to thee

A letter written to deceive

On the second day of voting

James Comey came to thee

He broke the Hatch Act

And a letter written to deceive

On the third day of voting

James Comey came to thee

Comey’s in the news

He broke the Hatch Act

And a letter written to deceive

On the fourth day of voting James

Comey came to thee

Donald Trump is groping

Comey’s in the news

He broke the Hatch Act

And a letter written to deceive

On the fifth day of voting

James Comey came to thee

Russian hackers cheering

Donald Trump is groping

Comey’s in the news

He broke the Hatch Act

And a letter written to deceive

On the sixth day of voting

James Comey came to thee

Putin dancing shirtless

Russian hackers cheering

Donald Trump is groping

Comey’s in the news

He broke the Hatch Act

And a letter written to deceive

On the seventh day of voting

James Comey came to thee

Bigotry is booming

Putin dancing shirtless

Russian hackers cheering

Donald Trump is groping

Comey’s in the news

He broke the Hatch Act

And a letter written to deceive

On the eighth day of voting

James Comey came to thee

His deceitful letters working

Bigotry is booming

Putin dancing shirtless

Russian hackers cheering

Donald Trump is groping

Comey’s in the news

He broke the Hatch Act

And a letter written to deceive

On the ninth day of voting

James Comey came to thee

Hillary lost the election

The deceitful letter worked

Bigotry is booming

Putin dancing shirtless

Russian hackers cheering

Donald Trump is groping

Comey’s in the news

He broke the Hatch Act

And a letter written to deceive

Merry Christmas everybody, now give me your own Christmas song!