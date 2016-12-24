The Night Before James Comey
Twas the night before election, and all through the country
Voting was going on, with a letter from Comey
The letter was written by James Comey with care
In hope it would reach every voter out there
A cross burning message, dreams in their head
While vison Trumps bigotry danced in their heads
Comey's Jingle Letter
Dashing through the emails
James Comey’s opened case
To the judge he goes
Laughing all the way
Letters he will write
Making Trump’s face bright
What fun it is to break the law
Interfere with election night
Jingle letter, Comey letter
Jingle letter all the way
Oh! what fun it is to write
To take Hillary down tonight
Jingle bells, Hatch Act
Break it all the way
Oh! what fun it is to lead the way
election fraud tonight
Joy to the Russians
Joy to Republicans, Donald Trump has won!
Let Russia receive her King
Let’s prepare for Russian hackers
And Russia and Putin sing
And Russia and Putin sing
And Russia, and Putin and Republicans sing
9 Days Of Voting
On the first day of voting James
Comey sent to thee
A letter written to deceive
On the second day of voting
James Comey came to thee
He broke the Hatch Act
And a letter written to deceive
On the third day of voting
James Comey came to thee
Comey’s in the news
He broke the Hatch Act
And a letter written to deceive
On the fourth day of voting James
Comey came to thee
Donald Trump is groping
Comey’s in the news
He broke the Hatch Act
And a letter written to deceive
On the fifth day of voting
James Comey came to thee
Russian hackers cheering
Donald Trump is groping
Comey’s in the news
He broke the Hatch Act
And a letter written to deceive
On the sixth day of voting
James Comey came to thee
Putin dancing shirtless
Russian hackers cheering
Donald Trump is groping
Comey’s in the news
He broke the Hatch Act
And a letter written to deceive
On the seventh day of voting
James Comey came to thee
Bigotry is booming
Putin dancing shirtless
Russian hackers cheering
Donald Trump is groping
Comey’s in the news
He broke the Hatch Act
And a letter written to deceive
On the eighth day of voting
James Comey came to thee
His deceitful letters working
Bigotry is booming
Putin dancing shirtless
Russian hackers cheering
Donald Trump is groping
Comey’s in the news
He broke the Hatch Act
And a letter written to deceive
On the ninth day of voting
James Comey came to thee
Hillary lost the election
The deceitful letter worked
Bigotry is booming
Putin dancing shirtless
Russian hackers cheering
Donald Trump is groping
Comey’s in the news
He broke the Hatch Act
And a letter written to deceive
Merry Christmas everybody, now give me your own Christmas song!