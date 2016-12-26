Donald Trump's Republican 666 Tax Plan, is this the mark of the Beast, signalling the end times

Donald trump is moving the country down 666 Devils Play Ground Road

Republicans huddle around Donald Trump to take money the from the poor and give to the rich. Donald Trump will lower the tax from the top earners from 39.6% to 33% for the rich. The difference is the number 6.6%, add the 6 ways the Donald Trump will effect us all and you get the number 666. The Tax break numbers 666 points to the End Times. Revelations tell of the time when the Beast of the earth will rise to deceive the world, the Great Whore. With the mark of the beast on his forehead, the number 666. John the Revelator stated Even as we speak, evangelicals will trembling in their boots after they read the Donald Trump 666 Tax plan. This Tax Plan will have a direct impact on the number of people going to church. In the next four years, more people will be going to church in America than ever before.