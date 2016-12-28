Donald Trump's Happy New Year song

Donald Trump scares us all, he will soon have the nuclear codes. His biggest appointments to his administration are best friends with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.
(Play the music while reading this song, read it over and over until you realize we have a crazy man inside the White House)
Happy New Year to every American
But only to all the people that…..
Looks like me
Talks like me
Walks like me
Worships me
Smells like me
Gropes like me
Hates like me
Deplorable me
It’s all about me
The best part about America folks is the word me in A-me-rica