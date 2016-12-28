Donald Trump's Happy New Year song

Donald Trump scares us all, he will soon have the nuclear codes. His biggest appointments to his administration are best friends with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Watch on YouTube

(Play the music while reading this song, read it over and over until you realize we have a crazy man inside the White House)

Happy New Year to every American

But only to all the people that…..

Looks like me

Talks like me

Walks like me

Worships me

Smells like me

Gropes like me

Hates like me

Deplorable me

It’s all about me

The best part about America folks is the word me in A-me-rica