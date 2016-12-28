Newsvine

Donald Trump's Happy New Year song

By kevin61
Wed Dec 28, 2016 10:21 AM
    Donald Trump scares us all, he will soon have the nuclear codes. His biggest appointments to his administration are best friends with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

    (Play the music while reading this song, read it over and over until you realize we have a crazy man inside the White House)

    Happy New Year to every American

    But only to all the people that…..

    Looks like me

    Talks like me

    Walks like me

    Worships me

    Smells like me

    Gropes like me

    Hates like me

    Deplorable me

    It’s all about me

    The best part about America folks is the word me in A-me-rica

