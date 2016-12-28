Federal prisoners serving time for sexual assault crimes are all waiting to send clemency papers to the Groper in Chief

Jared Fogle, the former Subway sandwich chain pitchman currently serving a sentence for child pornography and sex offenses, was beaten in a Colorado federal prison. The beating happened in late January by another inmate. Prisons officials and a lawyer for Fogle did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In December, Fogle appealed his 15-1/2-year sentence. Gossip site report that Fogle suffered a bloody nose, swollen face and scratches on his neck after being beaten on Jan. 29 in a recreation yard by inmate Steven Nigg. http://feeds.reuters.com/~r/Reuters/domesticNews/~3/F16b02SXdHc/story01.htm

When Donald Trump takes office, he will arrive to the sound of cheering from Federal prisoners serving time for sexual assault and looking for a groping sympathizer to free them from prison. Many Americans are now wondering how long it will take for the Republicans to pass a law to make groping legal. Sexual assaults on American College Campuses is on the rise. The court system is behind and in desperate need of more judges. These predators are now looking at Donald trump as their hero, to pass laws to make it legal and free up the courts for more important issues. The well known man Jared Fogle who was beat up in prison may be one of the people sending clemency papers to Donald trump. Maybe Donald Trump will give himself a pardon for his sins.

But the unapologetic Donald Trump thinks this behavior is acceptable. Now the sick part of it all is that he will be responsible for legislation to put more police and law enforcement personnel into America. What will their law enforcement pledge be now?

You may think this post is fraudulent and bogus, but read about Mike Pence and Indiana. Criminal records are sealed by judges, so good luck trying to find a criminal history for a few people that no records of hidden records could be found. No one knows who these people are or how many. There was a reason Donald trump wanted Mike Pence. Just wait until the sexual records of criminals are hidden by the federal court system.