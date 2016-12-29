An American favorite classic political story, great for bedtime with your children

Tell God we found Hillary Clinton's emails. Nothing here of any importance. But James Comey the FBI Director will have to answer to the big guy for tens of millions of prayers for God to find the emails. Now God wants to increase tithing to 20% to pay for the search.

Covert Operation Name: Take Down

Mission: Letter by James Comey is in the air, flying high over America for 9 long days

Once upon a time back in 2016, America was voting for a new President. One candidate had groping and bigotry problem and the other had a truth and stamina problem. Americans believed they were all let down by their political party by each giving them two bad choices. Amid the two candidates, voters went down one of two roads. They either vote for the candidate that would benefit themselves, or vote for the lesser of two evils.

Time was ticking and one of the candidates was ahead in all the polls from the beginning. They were a sure bet to win, and everyone in the world believed they would win by a landslide. But as time went by, and the political ads interrupted everyone’s favorite shows on TV, something strange occurred.

An unprecedented event happened that would change the poll numbers and the candidate leading in all the polls fell behind and lost the election. The event that transpired was one man, and that man was the United States of America FBI Director, a man named James Comey. He wrote one letter that would later be credited with picking the next president of the united States of America. The letter was deceiving, fraudulent, unethical and unprecedented and law breaking. The mysterious letter, turned into a thousand airships that flew over America day and night, for 9 long days, one mile long blimps with BIG BOLD lettering with neon lights; interpreted by readers as “More Hillary Clinton Emails linked to a child sex predator”.

Seven Billion people on earth saw the thousands of big blimps in the air, the words big blimp represented the technology used by people to get their news; 24/7 TV coverage, newspapers, magazines, and of course the “Email letter from James Comey” that popped up on everyone’s computer every time it was turned on.

But it was still a surprise when the candidate with the groping and bigotry candidate won the presidential election. He ran on a message of hate and bigotry to attract the cross burners in America, and Christians came running to vote for him by the millions. The media was surprised, people were giving high fives to the winner for a great victory, and forgot about the "voter fraud letter" from James Comey that deceived all Americans. Now the problem we have now is quite puzzling, the one person we need to report Federal Voting fraud to is James Comey himself. At the end, 126 million people voted, but only one vote counted, and that was FBI Director James Comey.

The presidential candidate with the groping and bigotry problems was Donald J Trump, and the candidate with the truth and stamina problems was Hillary Clinton. May God have mercy on the Christians that answered the call for hate and bigotry.