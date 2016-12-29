Here is the main reason President Obama cannot let Russia get away with picking our president, and the main reason Donald Trump cannot stay in power, Donald Trump is a Russian agent

Donald Trump will do everything in his power to help Russia build their nuclear arsenal by having Exxon oil man drill for 8 Trillion dollars of oil for Russia. Thanks to Donald Trump, Russia will now have the money to build and double their nuclear warheads.

It is a national emergency of massive proportions to let Russia get away with picking an American president. Donald trump was picked by Russia to lift sanctions and allow An American giant oil company Exxon help Russia drill for the 8 Trillion dollars of oil that has never been tapped in Russia. If this happens, Russia will have the money to build a humongous nuclear arsenal that will make America look like a dwarf army to be made fun of. Russia president Vladimir Putin’s plan is to use America to help them finance by oil money to build their super Air force, hundreds of nuclear submarines, and develop enough nuclear arsenal to rebuild the USSR by bullying his neighbors.

Donald Trump and his Russian oil man Exxon CEO Tillerson will help Russia finance this building of their army. President Obama is still president and we want him to put America first and stop Russia now.

The Republicans want to restart the cold war and spend a humongous amount of money to make Billionaires out of all Donald Trump’s Billionaire club. If you are not scared now, you should be. Republicans should be ashamed to use Russia to make money for their Republican friends.

We had enough of the Republican lies and the two wars that made America debt increase to over 20 Trillion dollars. If the Cold war continues, America debt could reach 30 Trillion dollars within the next four years. We need President Obama to put an end to this now. Donald Trump is a trader, Russian agent and does not need to be the president of the United States of America.