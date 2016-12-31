Donald Trump forgot the pain and suffering every America felt watching the WTC fall. The Ukrainian people experienced 5 times the pain we suffered here in the US. their 911 pain and suffering was by the hands of Vladimir Putin who viscously killed over 10,000 Ukrainians and took their land Crimea. Now Donald Trump wants to befriend Vladimir Putin and lift sanctions that at least 13 other countries joined in to force Putin to return Crimea back to Ukraine.

After the 911 attack on the United States of America, the TV was on 24/7. TV ad sales went through the roof, while people were holding on to their children, some went for their guns, others went on their knees in prayer. The store shelfs went empty and gas prices went over five dollars per gallon in some places. Many did not go to work that day, and people on vacation saw the fun and relaxation turn into their worst memory. Gun stores across the country sold out of guns and ammunition.

Today, a historical show on TV about 911 is so low, people wonder why documentaries of 911 still exist. Books written about 911 once sold for over 30 dollars a copy are so unpopular dollar stores don’t even carry them on their shelves. We forgot about the first responders. I went to a yard sale last Summer and sadly saw a book about 911 in a box of free stuff, I took it home.

On the anniversary of 911, many newspapers leave out the story all together. Many news papers put the 911 story on the back pages. TV news about 911 has grown shorter in time as the years go by.

In less than 24 hours from this moment, a new year will begin. For all who forgot about the worst day in America history, beware. The over two thousand people that died that day are not here to remind you of the terror of knowing the building they were in would end their life. The people on the air planes who saw the building before impact are not here to remind you of the fear they experienced before impact. The phone calls to families who heard their loved ones’ voice saying I love you and goodbye and hearing the crumpling sound of buildings have been forgotten by America.

Now that we have Donald Trump stating he wants to lift sanctions on the terrorist Russian government who caused the 911 of the Ukrainian people, what are we to think, did we all forget 911? Donald Trump ran on a message of hate and bigotry, the Republican Christians who came running by the Millions to vote for a hate message will be responsible for the next 911 caused by Donald Trump. This time we will never let you forget.