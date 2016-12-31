Newsvine

Putin showed how much of a weakling he is when President Obama kicked Russian diplomats out of the country. We are not Crimea, where is the tough guy Putin now?

By kevin61
Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:20 AM
    I'm not scared of Obama, look at me now in this fancy mirror.

    President Obama kicked out the Russian diplomats. If they fail to leave, we hope to see front page pictures of federal agents dragging them by the feet to the airport. Vladimir Putin backed down from President Obama and went crying like a baby to his momma.

    America is not Crimea, we have the capability to take out Russia. So Putin will not misbehave because, let’s face it, he is really a Putin Puddy Tat. Yes I taut I taw a Puddy Tat, it was Vladimir Putin.  

