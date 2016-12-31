President Obama and Hillary Clinton have called on China to hack into Russia voting system to make Kim Jong-un Russia's next president (Satire)

Kim Jong-in the President of Russia

President Obama has vowed to fight Russia for making a mockery of America and picking our president. Today President Obama called Hillary, Bernie and Elizabeth Warren. Together they decided to ask China to hack into the Russian voting system and make Kim Jong-un Russia’s next president. Putin has no idea about this secret plan so please, do not call Putin and tell him Obama’s secret covert operation.

Here’s the secret plans that came from WikiLeaks. Julian Assange has confirmed the emails came to them from the White House.

Today while Obama was taking a dump in the bathroom, he got the brilliant Idea to strike President Putin where it counts. He then called Hillary, Bernie and Elizabeth Warren. Together, behind closed doors, the secret service guarded the door. Obama rolls out on the table a large map of China. Obama points to China on the map, with a big smile he tells them, we will send in Seal 7 to China’s federal prison. Once inside, they will free ten of China’s best hackers in the world. Take them to a secret uncharted island.

Bernie said, great plan, but I think we should bring in Mitt Romney, he was dumped by the Trump administration and wants to help us. I know what it’s like to be dumped, and Mitt is mad as hell. Bernie said Mitt Romney will make a business transaction with China to let us come in without firing at our team Seal 7.

Elizabeth Warren stated, sounds great, now I can give the China hacker information on how to send Russia into default. They can hack into Russia’s banking system and use this as a cover so it takes their focus away from the elections.

At this moment, Mitt Romney came walking in stomping his feet saying “that Donald Trump, he would not even give me the job of office mail carrier”. He looked around, shook hands with Obama and smiled. Obama showed him the map of China.

Mitt Romney stated, oh this is a cake walk, my company does consulting work for this China prison system, we turned the prison into a business, now they make a large profit off each of the prisoner they receive. I will send my boys there to make all the arrangements to not fire directly at Seal 7 when they come in.

Suddenly Anthony Weiner showed up on their computer without notice, sorry folks, I was trying to hack someone to show them my…. oh, forget it. I did overhear your plans. I have one suggestion, have all the China guards shoot blanks in their guns, that works for me every time. Obama said thank you Anthony Weiner, now please point the computer camera up a little. Anthony Weiner said, oh sorry, bye.

Hillary said what can I do to help. Obama stated we need you to help the hackers, send 60 thousand emails to the Russian people, then destroy all the emails and the computers. Hillary said oh, is that all, I got this one covered. In the emails, I will say Putin plans to give Crimea back to the Ukrainians. That will cause him to lose the election. Then I will have the China hackers send the Russian people false information that Kim Jong-un is eviler than Putin and is on the voting ballot for Russia’s president. We will send a video as well.

Obama said, change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve waited for. We are the change that we seek. Let us give Putin what’s coming to him.

Hillary Clinton stated, if they blame us for this and it makes the news I got these fellas. If I want to knock a story off the front page, I just change my hairstyle.

Bernie stated let’s have a drink for such a clever plan. Here is a toast, Real change never occurs from the top down, but always from the bottom down.

Elizabeth Warren stated we can make money off this plan to punish Russia for hacking into our voting system. There is nobody in this country who got rich on their own. So, let’s get a coalition of other countries to pitch in money to fund this operation.

The plan went off without a flaw. Putin was out and Russia now has a new President that does not speak their language. Russia President Kim Jong-un and his interpreter have given orders to test nuclear bombs on a weekly basis. America got their revenge on Putin. Now Putin has been deported to Crimea to face trial for killing 10 thousand Ukrainian people and taking land from a sovereign country.