Republican politicians sat by and watched the Director of the FBI James Comey tie an Iron Ball and Chain around the neck of Hillary Clinton for 9 days with the words "link emails to a child predator name Weiner". Here is the true story of the Republican War on women

The Republican war on women is so abusive. Republican politicians sat by and watched the FBI Director James Comey tie an Iron chain around the neck of a woman who wanted to be president. Why, simply because she was a woman. They sat watching Hillary Clinton, they taunted her as she waddled in the cold mud, outside, without food or water for 9 long days. It was a medieval day witching party, waiting for Donald Trump to come to power, using Hillary Clinton as a sacrificial lamb.

It is no wonder Hillary Clinton lost this election, but the Republicans should all be ashamed for what they did, and that was nothing. It’s like sitting on the side of a pool drinking an ice-cold glass of lemonade under an umbrella and watching a child drowning in the pool less than five feet from you, and you do nothing but laugh at them.

This is what the Republican politicians did to Hillary Clinton when they sat by watching, aggressively attacking and pushing the FBI Director James Comey to physically and emotionally abuse a woman who carried a child to birth, and cared for her family and worked her entire life in the public eye. For 30 long years, they verbally abused her, she got up and fought some more, she was repeatedly knocked down until finally she was left with nothing.

This story is sad because the Republicans gathered over a Million Americans to help them abuse this woman who fought for healthcare, woman’s rights, affordable education and more.

Republican FBI Director James Comey had millions of emails linked to Hillary Clinton he could find by the help of the Russian hackers. James Comey picked one email to use as his whipping belt.

Symbolically, he stripped the clothing from Hillary and beat her back with a “email letter belt” for 9 long days during the voting time.

Symbolically, James Comey took a pen, wrote on the belt the words, “Hillary emails tied to a child predator”.

Symbolically, James Comey took an Iron Ball and Chain, he wrapped it around the neck of Hillary Clinton for 9 long days while Americans were voting. On the Iron Ball was the words “linked to a child predator”.

Women suffer abuse for the rest of their life. Every time they close their eye to sleep, first they must fight the demons of past abuses from men for over an hour before they can fall sleep. Women are like a bucket full of words, they hold on to every evil word spoken to them and can recite them at any given moment.

The sad part about this story is that all three branches of government watched this abuse take place for 9 long days on TV, social media, and the internet, and did nothing to stop it from happening. When are we ever going to stop this Republican war on women?

20 days from now the Republicans are going to inaugurate the leader of the United States who will be a constant reminder to all Americans, we have a long way to go to win the republican war on women.