We need a law to prevent Donald Trump supporters from serving as juror in a court trial

A juror in a court room has the responsibility to look at the evidence presented to them, and give a verdict based on that evidence. But what transpires when a juror displaces a racial bias perspective on the scales of justice? This happened in a South Carolina courtroom, a trial of a White police officer Michael Slager who shot a Black Man Walker Scoot in the back 3 times and killed him. The life of the police officer was not in danger and the jurors could not convict the police officer. A police video showed the police officer shoot the Black man in the back four times. For five long weeks, 11 White people and one Black person sat deliberating.

South Carolina has no degrees of murder, so if Officer Michael Slager is ever found guilty, he gets 30 years to life in prison. Lets face it, it is a hard thing to ask of a true racist, to sent a White man to prison for life for murdering a unarmed Black man. To the racist, he/she looks at this case from a different perspective, to them, the Black man has the same value as a wet ugly rat. So to the racist, the police officer should never/ever get life in prison for shooting a wet ugly rat in the back four time.

So, what happens to the jurors that could not send a White police officer to prison for murdering a Black man? My answer is simple, their names need to be placed in a national bigotry registry so they never serve on a jury again in their life time. They should also never serve in a public school, as a police officer, in the arm services, or any public service occupations.

For over a year we all witnessed Donald Trump on the campaign trail, the cross-burner attention getter galvanized enough Americans to win a presidential election. Now we have cross-burning supporters in the court room as jurors. What could possibly go wrong when we have bigots in the jury box, each holding the scales of justice. What could go wrong when a juror is a Donald Trump supporter, and uses the color of the skin as evidence of guilty.

If you get twelve jurors together, chances are extremely high at least one of them will be a racist. This means whenever a police officer shoots an unarmed black man in the back 4 times, there will always be a mistrial. For Black people a retrial is way to often the next step in finding justice.

If this system of justice is not changed, nothing will ever change. The only true answer to this atrocity in justice is to have a question on the jury questionnaire that reads; If you are a Donald Trump supporter you are excluded as juror from this trial.