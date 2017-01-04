When Donald Trump found out Republicans wanted to get rid of the Ethics Committee he got them to stop, remember Donald trump has been unethical for years and never went to jail, he may teach them how it's done

On Monday, Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to do away with the only independent ethical oversight the governing body has: the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The OCE was created in 2008 after corruption scandals among several House members that year.

Republican Virginia Representative Bob Goodlatte released a statement saying the functions of the OCE would be deferred to a similar organization, but one without oversight: the House Ethics Committee. This change would leave the pursuit of corruptions charges entirely up to the House itself, which many see as a move that would only breed corruption. In a post-Trump era, nothing seems too ridiculous.

House Republicans voted 119 to 74 for the change.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacted strongly to the decision, releasing a statement which reads, "Republicans claim they want to 'drain the swamp,' but the night before the new Congress gets sworn in, the House GOP has eliminated the only independent ethics oversight of their actions. Evidently, ethics are the first casualty of the new Republican Congress."

http://www.elle.com/culture/career-politics/news/a41791/house-republicans-vote-gut-office-of-congressional-ethics/

People always say, this could not get any worse. Well it happened again with the Republicans. On January 2, 2017, the Republicans retreated behind locked doors, dark room, and must have taken a “New unethical Donald Trump Groping Vote” because us Americans have been denied the names of the Republicans and how they voted. No transparency leaves us all with questions on how there can be no records of names. Republicans need to come forward and tell their constituents and the rest of us how they came up with this ridiculous idea and why. What unethical behaviors are they looking forwards to committing, what do they have to hide?

Talk about voter’s remorse, House Judiciary Chairman Robert Goodlatte’s Twitter followers are giving him a bird bath, or you might say a Dick Cheney water boarding treatment.

After the antagonistic reaction to such an unscrupulous idea to gut the only bipartisan ethics commission that ensures ethical behavior of House members, Republicans decided to retreat from the idea to dump the safeguards put in place.

Now here is the humorous part of this story:

1. The famous “Russia please hack American leader Donald Trump” was the one to force the House Judiciary Chairman Robert Goodlatte to keep the Ethics Committee.

2. Donald Trump who once stated to the world he gropes married women by the p… is the leader of the movement to keep the Ethics Committee?

3. The cross-burner attention getter was leading the way to keep the ethics Committee?

4. A man that wanted to band all Muslims in America is really leading the way to keep the Ethics Committee?

5. To think, the man who believes in inequality for women in the arm forces believes in keeping the Ethics Committee?

Are you all laughing as hard as I am? Lets face it, you have to laugh to avoid crying. Really folks, its just four years. Then we can make America great again/s.

OK all together now.... We miss you President Obama, please don't go, you're leaving us with a sicko lunatic Republican controlled congress and want-to-be leader of this country.

We can't say president because the P letter in president reminds us about the groper-in-chief's unethical comments.