Republicans never had time to use their unethical freebie before the Twitter God made them put Ethics back

The Twitter God is unhappy with the Republicans. Now the Twitter God will give Republicans 10 Twitter Commandments.

First, Thou shalt not abolish the ethics Police

Second, Thou shalt not abolish the ACA

Third, Thou shalt not forgive Putin

Fourth, Thou shalt not kill Twitter

Fifth, Thou shalt not prosecute Hillary

Sixth, Thou shalt only serve have 2 terms

Seventh, Thou shalt not take from the poor

Eighth, Do not reelect Donald trump

Ninth, Thou shalt not ban Muslims

Tenth, Thou shalt love Kevin always

The Twitter God of politics sent a powerful lightning strike down the spine of the Republican party after a mischievous move by Republicans to abolish the Ethical Police. If it wasn’t for the Twitter God, millions of people across this country never would have been able to give the Republicans what for, and forcing them to reverse course from their unethical behavior. It worked as if the Twitter God was hovering over the Republicans head forcing them to vote against their own selfish agenda.

Republicans are scrambling now to see what can be done to fix this mess with Twitter, the God Of Politics. If they abolish the affordable care act for 20 Million people, will the Twitter God Of Politics strike a second blow to the Republicans. They say lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place.

So now Republicans are looking at their Twitter as the devil, an evil force, something that must be abolished. Will they vote to abolish the Tweeter God Of Politics?

