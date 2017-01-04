The Tweeter God of politics sent a powerful lightning strike down the spine of the Republican party after a mischievous move by Republicans to abolish the Ethical Police. If it wasn’t for the Tweeter God, millions of people across this country never would have been able to give the Republicans what for, and forcing them to reverse course from their unethical behavior. It worked as if the Tweeter God was hovering over the Republicans head forcing them to vote against their own selfish agenda.

Republicans are scrambling now to see what can be done to fix this mess with Tweeter, the God Of Politics. If they abolish the affordable care act for 20 Million people, will the Tweeter God Of Politics strike a second blow to the Republicans. They say lightning doesn’t strike twice in the same place.

So now Republicans are looking at their Tweeter as the devil, an evil force, something that must be abolished. Will they vote to abolish the Tweeter God Of Politics?

Here is a list of Republicans and what their constitutes had to say about their unethical shenanigans on Tweeter:

