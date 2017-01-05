Donald Trump and the republicans know if people die from no healthcare they cannot vote against them

August 2, 2011, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Democrat from Nevada was correct when he stated America lost 8 Million jobs under the Bush administration. Politifact looked at his numbers and gave his statement a pants of fire rating. I personally give Politifact a pants on fire rating for not coming up with the truth. Politifact only looked at the numbers between the years Bush was in office 2001 to 2009. Politifact never considered the two years of job losses carried over into the Obama time in office. People inherit many things in life, but Obama should not inherit a two year downhill fast coming job loss train coming at him full speed.

President Obama and the Democrats saw the 8 million jobs lost and needed to act fast to create a safety net for their health care needs. They created the Affordable Care Act to help the 20 Million families that included the 8 Million people that lost their jobs.

But the biggest obstacle Democrats faced was the Republican party that was responsible for the 8 Million jobs lost with their job killing policies that gave the money to the rich and powerful. Republicans stated they wished Obama would fail in trying to helping the 8 Million people who lost their job because the republicans did not want their supporters to look at President Obama as being the hero.

Now Donald Trump and the Republicans want all that money back from the 8 Million poor people that lost their jobs to give to their Billionaire friends.