Once the Affordable Care Act is repealed, it will be easier to find a veterinary hospital for your dog than your family

August 2, 2011, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Democrat from Nevada was correct when he stated America lost 8 Million jobs under the Bush administration. Politifact looked at his numbers and gave his statement a pants of fire rating. I personally give Politifact a pants on fire rating for not coming up with the truth. Politifact only looked at the numbers between the years Bush was in office 2001 to 2009. Politifact never considered the two years of job losses carried over into the Obama time in office. People inherit many things in life, but Obama should not inherit a two year downhill fast coming job loss train coming at him full speed.

President Obama and the Democrats saw the 8 million jobs lost and needed to act fast to create a safety net for their health care needs. They created the Affordable Care Act to help the 20 Million families that included the 8 Million people that lost their jobs. On March 23, 2010 President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law.

But the biggest obstacle Democrats faced was the Republican party that was responsible for the 8 Million jobs lost with their job killing policies that gave the money to the rich and powerful. Republicans repealed the Affordable healthcare 62 times. Republicans stated they wished Obama would fail in trying to helping the 8 Million people who lost their job because the republicans did not want their supporters to look at President Obama as being the hero.

Now Donald Trump and the Republicans want to repeal the Affordable Care Act..... without a plan to replace it. They want all that money back from the 8 Million poor people that lost their jobs to give to their Billionaire friends.

Vote the Republicans out now in 2018. To see what is on the Affordable Care Act 2017 please go to here