Donald Trump the new Tweet-in-Chief Warrior Lord

Once Donald Trump walks into the Oval office people often wonder if he will be ready in the midnight hour when his secret service wakes him with an emergency Tweet from Kim Jong Un. Can we expect him to be ready on day one to engage in a Twitter War? And if he does, he will be the first president to go to a Tweeter war alone. Does this worry you, it should? These are questions we should all be asking our congressmen. Americans want Donald Trump to wait for Congressional approval before starting a Twitter war. America will feel safe if he has his top generals around him in the “Secret Tweeter War Room”.

What is more alarming, is that Donald Trump has yet to pick a Twitter War expert as his top advisor which has America in panic mode? Who out there has the qualifications to be able to take on a Tweeter war with China, Korea, Iran, Iraq or Syria? We must hold Donald Trump accountable for picking the person with the most experience. What if Donald Trump picks a Tweeter expert who cannot spelly one wordy? This could be devastating, say for instance a Tweet misplaces a word Tooter for Tweeter? God help us all.

Congress has yet to pass a bill authorizing a president to initiate a war using Twitter. Congress doesn’t even have rules of engagement for a Twitter war. So far, our arm forces have not strategically planned for the age of Twitter. Every soldier around the world needs a secure Twitter account to hear from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

I say it’s time we but away our guns, fighter ships, jet fighters and submarines, and fight like real children, by using war games on their computer. People could be notified which country is wining by Twitter.

Trade wars from around the world are about to get a new form of Twitter communicating deals that take place in seconds rather than years.

Have we all evolved into a world where guns and bombs are replaced with a more advance Twitter system for protection? Will Donald Trump have what it takes to stand his ground with a Twitter war? Will congress someday pass a Hold your ground Twitter defense Act? I can hear Donald Trump now working hard to make America great again in the Tweety room saying, “for every Tweet you give me, I will give you two Tweets. Do it again and I’ll add some bad words in my next Tweet. You think it’s funny, ok, your next Tweet will be at 3am, laugh now”.

China has already warned Donald Trump not to escalate tensions in North Korea with erratic Tweets. So, this tells us leaders from around the world have a branch of government that does nothing but watch daily, day and night for a Donald Trump Tweet.

People are now asking; will Donald Trump get paid to Tweet? Come January 20, 2017 he may be the highest paid Tweeter in the world. His old saying “Pay to play”, now its “Tweet and pay me”. Donald Trump may be indeed asking congress to pay him for his for his Tweets. If so, he may get a thousand dollars per Tweet? Will he get overtime Tweet pay which is time and a half? Will he get a shift deferential Tweet pay, which could be an extra 400 dollars per Tweet after 5pm? What about weekend Tweet pay, which could be three times the pay?

We need to stop this Twitter crazy man now before he makes us all crazy. Oh wait, too late. Just remember 2018, lets vote Republicans out of office.