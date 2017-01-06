Donald Trump tells the US, an enemy of Russia is an enemy of mine, and to stop investigating Russia hacking

Donald Trump needs to make friends with the 17 United States intelligent agencies who investigated the Russian hackers. Donald Trump throws stones at them and they use the stones to build a bridge to him to make friends and to make him a good president. Will it work? So far not. Watch on YouTube

Donald Trump has drawn a line in the sand and he has dug a ditch on the side of Russia. Americans now live in fear because they believe Donald Trump is a Russian agent. No president in American history has ever taken sides with our adversaries and derogated 35,000 FBI agents in America.

On day one in office, Donald Trump will fire the FBI and CIA agents that investigated the Russian hackers. When they go on TV to tell all, Donald Trump’s plan is to call them a disgruntled ex-employee. He has disregarded all the US security agencies that investigated Russian hackers as traders of Russia, so they must go. Donald Trump in all truthfulness is saying to the United States, any enemy of Russia is a enemy of mind.

Americans boast about the three branches of government put together by our Forefathers for checks and balance. But they are powerless to stop Russia from picking our next president. Right now, Russian President Vladimir Putin has his bags packed, his suitcase is prepared for a trip to America. He is sitting by his phone waiting for a call from Donald Trump.