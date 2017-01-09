Famous musicians, actors and dance groups preforming at Donald Trump's inauguration may forever brand their children, family and friends as a Ku Klux Klan members

Donald Trump's campaign is getting support from hate groups such as the KKK and their former leader David Duke. CNN's Drew Griffin reports. Watch on YouTube

Truly, the famous entertainers, singers and dancers who perform at the Donald Trump’s inauguration should have a mandatory visit from the social services if they have small children. Child abuse should include parents that join a known extremist group that use the media to radicalize people to hate and bigotry. Society needs to realize, when the curtains come down, and the party is over, name brands last forever. Bigotry and hate will be forever branded into the names of family members for all eternity. And the reality of how we all think, we must realize, once people discover who attended this hate group inauguration for entertainment, will be viewed by American as signing your name to a membership of the Ku Klux Klan.

Donald Trump was not, and never will be a politician. He is a famous star with star power, and he used this power for all the wrong reasons. For a long time, He charmed the media, and polarized them to turn their TV camera his way if they wanted a “free worker”, one who would increase the number of their TV viewers. Every network saw this “free worker” as an opportunity, and the idea of profits destroyed the unthinkable moral message that should have turned the TV cameras away.

Money, greed, and power ruled the media during the darkest days of American politics. A long-lost memory of racism that has not been seen for decades. For eight long years, most Americans believed in a message of hope and change. We were all spoiled into believing time made people good, respectful and destroyed bigotry and hate forever. But we were all wrong, for the 8 years we lived in an imaginary state of euphoria, we ignoring the fact that Republicans, longed for the days of old, when White people ruled and abused others that did not look like them, act like them or worship their god.

Now that the voting results are in, money, greed and power won. Looking back, we can all see the meaning behind the words once spoken several thousand years ago, “money is the root of all evil”. While we all argue about who is to blame for the voting results, we need to change gears and quick.

America was once known for politicians who challenged their opponent on the values of ideology and moral belief. This is the normal way Politian’s worked in America for well over one hundred years. But something happened in America that will be reviewed from many different perspectives.

For over a year, Americans listened in shock to the daily news where Donald Trump used the media as a magnet to attract the most racist people in America. Every day he put out a call for hate, and Republican Christians came running to vote for him.

For reasons beyond imagination, honest politicians with integrity will attend this inauguration out of respect for the office and for peace reasons. For them we give a pass for trying to tamper down the frustration and animosity in America. God Bless America, because this new administration will use God’s name to try passing racist legislation that will be challenged in the courts at tax payers expense costing well over tens of Billions of dollars in the next four years.

Americans view this inauguration as a Ku Klux Klan rally because of the people Donald Trump picked in his Cabinet-in-waiting. So, if you voted for Donald Trump or became a part of his entertainment group, here is the reasons Americans believe it is a Ku Klux Klan rally:

1. Donald Trump: the leader of the American Ku Klux Klan attention getter President.

2. Steven Bannon, his top advisor ran the social media Breitbart for the Ku Klux Klan.

3. Jeff Sessions, he appointed for the US Attorney General who once said “I use to love the Ku Klux Klan until I found out they smoke pot”.

4. He appointed a Black man, Ben Carson for Housing to hide Mike Pence famous “OK to discriminate housing plan that will be called the “Religious Freedom Act”.

5. He appointed Elaine Chao for US Department of Transportation, whose family business ship was found with 90 pounds of Cocaine on board, not good for poor black neighborhoods.

6. He appointed Betsy DeVos to expand Charter Schools and school vouchers, Charter Schools and vouchers is a Ku Klux Klan way to bringing back segregation and a way to circumvent government regulations for Civil Rights in hiring and record keeping.