Only 7 days left until before Inauguration, will someone, anyone, please tell Donald Trump to go to his

This is what everyone watching the inauguration on TV will look like.

With just 10 days left before inauguration, Donald Trump has not attend one of 10 class that focuses on "American Presidential behavior'.

1. First class, teaches a president how to walk with his back straight and head up.

2. Talking class, teaches you how to talk, focuses on language that makes America look great.

3. Unity class, focuses on eye contact, how to smile with your eyes. Avoid WTF eye looks.

4. Hand language, with teaches presidents how not to give the finger to people during stress.

5. Make friends with your enemies and you will not have any enemies.

6. Learn to disavow the Ku Klux Klan, the hate the Jews

7. Avoid attacking the media, the women go home to small children and they have feelings.

8. Never tell 20 Million people you will take their insurance away without a replacement.

9. Avoid telling Americans they will see a “wall building tax” on their weekly paychecks

10. Never tell the world you will lock up all your adversaries, like Hillary during your inauguration