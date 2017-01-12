Donald Trump found 320 Million Mexicans who will pay for the wall

Father Time can be cruel to us all; but what has Father time done to Donald Trump in such a short amount of time? We’re not all foolish, we did hear Donald Trump say Mexico would pay for the wall. Every Republican supporter believed in their heart that Donald Trump would keep his word. But before he ever walked into the White House, he retracted his words. Donald Trump looked into an American TV camera and saw 320 Million Mexicans who will pay for the wall. So now we can all say it together “it’s time to make Mexico great again”. So let us all go out and buy T-shirts that say "Donald Trump found 320 Million Mexicans to pay for the wall, I’m that Mexican, we are all Mexicans".

Today Mexico and its people are celebrating in the streets, dancing and having extravagant dinner parties. Why, Because Donald Trump has found the True Mexican people he was looking for. There is a little Mexican in all of us. Now we will have a wall tax show up on our paycheck every week.

Now Americans want to know how 320 Million Mexicans in America will pay this tax. Will the rich pay for it, or will the poor people pay by taking away their Affordable Care Act? This could mean Donald Trump and the Republicans will kill people to build a wall. People die everyday because they have no insurance. Oh well, Donald Trump thinks 320 Million Mexicans are all just a bunch of drug dealers criminals and rapist.

Republicans will name the tax: "Me a Mexican wall Tax"