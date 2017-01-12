New Poll: Is it fair Donald Trump wants every American to pay a

Donald Trump stated he would make Mexico pay for the wall. Now he used his executive powers to turn 320 Million Americans into Mexicans. Now it is time to party folks. Donald Trumps "Me a Mexican Tax" will start real soon. Remember during the debate, Donald Trump stated he is smart to not pay taxes. This means he personally a Billionaire will not be contributing to this "Me a Mexican Tax" he wants all Americans to pay.
Thu Jan 12, 2017
