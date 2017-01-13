Russia's plan to destroy the United States using Donald Trump and the Republicans

Vladimir Putin's plan to hack the elections and to pick another US president did not go well with Putin.

But Putin smiled and returned to life when they whispered in his ear, "Donald Trump appointed your best friend Tillerson as the US Secretary of State.

Donald Trump and the Republicans made a promise to destroy the Affordable Care Act in the United States. This is one of a two-part Russian plan to destroy America from within. Take 33 Million people off insurance and it becomes a national security issue.

The first Russian plan for Donald Trump to destroy America:

First and foremost, on the Russian plan is to destroy the Affordable Care Act. Russia President Putin understands if they can make every American unhealthy, then it becomes a national security issue. Uncle Sam gets their new recruits from the citizens here in the USA. Soon Sam will start accepting unhealthy people to be soldiers. We will have new pictures of Uncle Sam pointing to soldiers being recruited with health issues like: Total blindness, one leg, COPD, Asthma, Diabetes and heart disease.

A healthy country equals a healthy soldier. Donald Trump want to help Russia destroy the health of men, woman that could be drafted into the army in the event of war. Republicans are helping Russia and this can never happen. We need to eradicate the Russian operative lobbyist in congress giving money to Republicans to destroy the Affordable Care Act. After the Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act, Russia could send their children to destroy America, we will not have a healthy population able to fight.

The Second Russian plan for Donald Trump to destroy America

This plan to destroy the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is unthinkable. Once Donald Trump takes office, the Republicans have made a promise to destroy the reputation of the EPA, an agency that protects us all from corporations that pollute the air and water. After the Republicans destroy the EPA and the ACA, if the factories pollutants from the environment makes you sick, and you have no ACA, you will die.

Conclusion

Russian hackers pick Donald Trump as the leader of the US. Now the US politicians are powerless to stop Russian from picking a US President. Republicans control all three branches of Government. Now, there is nothing standing in the way for Russia President Vladimir Putin to have his Republican congress destroy all the legislative laws that keep us all healthy. Once the ACA and EPA is gone, we will all be forced to live in a bubble to be healthy.

The Donald Trump Army after the Affordable Care Act is Repealed

Soldiers fighting in wheelchairs, soldiers pushing their walkers to the front line to fight and soldiers fighting the enemy with their walking cane. Then we will have the Company A Bubble soldiers Unit, these are the soldiers who fight in a bubble because they are too unhealthy to leave the positive air flow Bubble.