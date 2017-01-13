Donald Trump just gave a Presidential Verbal Executive Order: Turned 320 Million Americans into Mexicans, now we have a BIG Birther problem

Donald Trump screamed Mexico will pay for the wall. Then He gave a Verbal Executive order to make to make 320 Million Mexicans pay for the wall. Get ready to pay Donald Trump's Famous "Me a Mexican Tax". Watch on YouTube

This is not satire folks. Follow along as I take you on a journey to how I came to this conclusion. First, Donald Trump stated many times that he was going to make Mexicans pay for the wall. Donald Trump even turned his supporters into a five thousand person choir all singing in concert "Mexico will pay for the wall"...... Now here is where Donald Trump gave a verbal Executive order to turn us all into Mexicans. He first defined the people that will pay for the wall as Mexicans, so we all know Mexicans will pay for the wall...... Then a few days latter, Donald Trump looked at 320 Million Americans and gave a Verbal Executive Order for us to pay for the wall. So this must mean we are all Mexicans now right...... we are paying for the wall, and Donald Trump did say Mexicans will pay for the wall.

So when January 20, 2017 comes, Donald trump will address us during his Inauguration:

Donald Trump: To my 320 Million Mexicans who will pay for the wall, I am glade to be your president. I know times have been hard and we are ready to take this country back. I by accident gave a verbal order to turn you all into Mexicans, for this I am sorry. Today I give another Executive Verbal Order to turn everyone all back into American citizens.

Three days later:

FBI to Donald Trump: Sir, we cannot find the 12 Million Mexicans in the United States to deport them back to Mexico. Three days ago you gave a Verbal Executive order to turn every citizen in the United States into US Citizens.