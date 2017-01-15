Ukraine is the time clock to watch for when the United States become second place in the world

Once Donald Trump lifts sanctions, it's just a matter of time before Vladimir Putin takes Ukraine

Here is the reason the United States can never let Donald Trump become the president of the United States of America. Donald Trump’s number one goal is to lift sanctions on Russia, doing so is a unproportionable security risk to the United States. This story is so complicated people get bored because of a lack knowledge of the players, who they work for, and their goals. To make this story easy to comprehend, we will turn it into a Q and A story.

Q: Why did Donald Trump pick Paul Manafort to lead his presidential campaign?

A: Paul Manafort is a mystery man, which makes him an easy target for the media. Many believe Paul Manafort uses Russian computer hackers to help his worldwide clients win impossible election and blames others for the hacking. When Donald Trump made the public statement that he wanted Russia to hack into our political system, it was a “media phone call validation” to Vladimir Putin that he would work to help make Russia a stronger and more powerful force than the United states. Russia responded by sending his Russian hacker to assist the GOP and Paul Manafort. Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Gerald Ford, Bob Dole, George W Bush and George HW Bush. Paul Manafort almost got Mitt Romney elected as president.

One day we love Paul Manafort, and the next day we hate him. Paul Manafort did help Vladimir Putin by being the political operative leader to help Vicktor Yanukovych image and get him elected as Ukraine’s president (the hate Paul Manafort moment). Then again, many believed Paul Manafort was a secret US agent who gained the trust of Vladimir Putin’s allies to get top secret information about Vladimir Putin’s plan to use Vicktor Yanukovych to unite the countries, Paul Manafort sent the information to the CIA, and the CIA helped the Ukrainian’s by putting together an army to try killing Vicktor Yanukovych (the we love you Paul Manafort moment).

Q: Why does it matter if Paul Manafort helped Viktor Yanukoych become Ukraines president?

A: Vicktor Yanukoych is a Russian agent/ally who wanted to bring Russia and Ukraine together making Russia more powerful than the United States (dangerous move). Ukrainians wanted to remain a sovereign country, so they forced Vicktor Yanukovych out in 2014, and he is no longer president of Ukraine.

Q: Why did Russia go through an American Paul Manafort to get Vicktor Yanukovych elected in Ukraine?

A: To fool the Ukrainians into believe the United States wanted Vicktor Yanukovych as Ukraine’s president to hide Vladimir’s involvement and his secret operation to unite the two countries. This left the Ukrainians all scratching their heads in confusion thinking, why did our friend, the United States help Vladimir Putin by sending a political operative here to elect Vicktor Yanukovych.

The Ukrainian’s like the United States knew it was imposible for Vicktor Yanukoych to win the election because he was not liked by more than three fourths of the Ukrainians. Unlike the United States, the Ukrainians forced Vicktor Yanukoych out of office because they knew the elections were fraudulent. The United States on the other hand like the Ukrainians know the elections was hacked, but unlike the Ukrainians will let Russia President Vladimir Putin win by keeping Donald Trump in office. Q: How do we know Vicktor Yanukovych is a Russian agent? A: When the battle started in Ukraine and over 100 people died on the streets to kill Vicktor Yanukovych, Putin sent his force to rescue Vicktor Yanukovych and took him to Russia to preserve his life.

Q: Now that Donald Trump is in office as Vladimir Putin’s agent what will he do to help Russia?

A: Lift sanctions on Russia on day one.

Q: What will Donald Trump do to help Russia get enough money to build a massive army larger enough to destroy the United States? A: Appoint Rex Tillerson as the US Secretary of State to pave the way for Exxon to use their technology to drill for 8 Trillion dollars of oil in Russia. The money will be used by Russia to build more nuclear bombs and war machines, war ships, fighter jets and submarines.

Q: How will Donald Trump help Russia to become the most powerful force on earth?

A: Donald Trump stated he was ok with Russia taking Crimea, so next on the list is Russia taking Ukraine. Vladimir Putin will control Ukraine by sending troops to put Vicktor Yanukovych back as Ukraine's president. Once this happens, Russia will be the most powerful force on earth. Why, because after taking Ukraine, the others will be powerless to resist joining Russia.

Q: What happens if Donald Trump remains in office after we know Russian President Vladimir Putin put him there?

A: Russia becomes the most powerful force on earth and the cold war starts all over again.