The 45th President Donald Trump brings the country together with the word

By kevin61
Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:43 PM
    In his speech to America, the 45th president Donald Trump reached out to America to bring us together with the word "we" 45 times. Was it a coincidence?

    1. We, the citizens of America,

    2. we will determine the course of America

    3. We will face challenges

    4. We will confront hardships

    5. we will get the job done

    6. we gather on these steps

    7. we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama

    8. we are not merely transferring power

    9. we are transferring power from Washington, D.C

    10.We are one nation

    11.We share one heart

    12. we've enriched foreign industry

    13. we are looking only to the future

    14. We assembled here today

    15. We must protect our borders

    16. We will bring back our jobs

    17. We will bring back our borders

    18. We will bring back our wealth

    19. we will bring back our dreams

    20. We will build new roads

    21. We will get our people off of welfare

    22. We will follow two simple rules

    23. We will seek friendship and goodwill

    24. we do so with the understanding

    25. We do not seek to impose our way

    26. We will reinforce old alliances

    27. we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth

    28. we will rediscover our loyalty to each other

    29. We must speak our minds openly

    30. we are protected

    31. we will always be protected

    32. We will be protected

    33. we must think big

    34. we understand that a nation is only living

    35.We will no longer accept politicians

    36.We will not fail

    37.We stand at the birth of a new millennium

    38. we all bleed the same red blood

    39. we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms

    40. we all salute the same great American Flag

    41. We will make America strong again

    42. We will make wealthy again

    43. We will make America proud again

    44. We will make America safe again

    45. we will make America great again

