The 45th President Donald Trump used the word we 45 times in his speech, We now call him President Wee Wee

In his speech to America, the 45th president Donald Trump reached out to America to bring us together with the word "we" 45 times. Was it a coincidence? So now America really does have a new president, we call him President Wee Wee. His speech writer may have been wearing wee wee pads when he wrote this speech. Oh forget it, his speech writer may go by the nick name Wee Wee. Speech writers often like to use the power of the word "we" to bring people together, but we are not buying it at all. Or maybe it was a sign from God that he should give up this president thingy and go home...... wee wee wee all the way home.
1. We, the citizens of America,
2. we will determine the course of America
3. We will face challenges
4. We will confront hardships
5. we will get the job done
6. we gather on these steps
7. we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama
8. we are not merely transferring power
9. we are transferring power from Washington, D.C
10.We are one nation
11.We share one heart
12. we've enriched foreign industry
13. we are looking only to the future
14. We assembled here today
15. We must protect our borders
16. We will bring back our jobs
17. We will bring back our borders
18. We will bring back our wealth
19. we will bring back our dreams
20. We will build new roads
21. We will get our people off of welfare
22. We will follow two simple rules
23. We will seek friendship and goodwill
24. we do so with the understanding
25. We do not seek to impose our way
26. We will reinforce old alliances
27. we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth
28. we will rediscover our loyalty to each other
29. We must speak our minds openly
30. we are protected
31. we will always be protected
32. We will be protected
33. we must think big
34. we understand that a nation is only living
35.We will no longer accept politicians
36.We will not fail
37.We stand at the birth of a new millennium
38. we all bleed the same red blood
39. we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms
40. we all salute the same great American Flag
41. We will make America strong again
42. We will make wealthy again
43. We will make America proud again
44. We will make America safe again
45. we will make America great again