The 45th President Donald Trump used the word we 45 times in his speech, We now call him President Wee Wee

We now have a new president, We call him President Wee wee. Now President Vladimir Putin has decided to unfriend President Wee Wee because his name is not cool enough.

In his speech to America, the 45th president Donald Trump reached out to America to bring us together with the word "we" 45 times. Was it a coincidence? So now America really does have a new president, we call him President Wee Wee. His speech writer may have been wearing wee wee pads when he wrote this speech. Oh forget it, his speech writer may go by the nick name Wee Wee. Speech writers often like to use the power of the word "we" to bring people together, but we are not buying it at all. Or maybe it was a sign from God that he should give up this president thingy and go home...... wee wee wee all the way home.

1. We, the citizens of America,

2. we will determine the course of America

3. We will face challenges

4. We will confront hardships

5. we will get the job done

6. we gather on these steps

7. we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama

8. we are not merely transferring power

9. we are transferring power from Washington, D.C

10.We are one nation

11.We share one heart

12. we've enriched foreign industry

13. we are looking only to the future

14. We assembled here today

15. We must protect our borders

16. We will bring back our jobs

17. We will bring back our borders

18. We will bring back our wealth

19. we will bring back our dreams

20. We will build new roads

21. We will get our people off of welfare

22. We will follow two simple rules

23. We will seek friendship and goodwill

24. we do so with the understanding

25. We do not seek to impose our way

26. We will reinforce old alliances

27. we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth

28. we will rediscover our loyalty to each other

29. We must speak our minds openly

30. we are protected

31. we will always be protected

32. We will be protected

33. we must think big

34. we understand that a nation is only living

35.We will no longer accept politicians

36.We will not fail

37.We stand at the birth of a new millennium

38. we all bleed the same red blood

39. we all enjoy the same glorious freedoms

40. we all salute the same great American Flag

41. We will make America strong again

42. We will make wealthy again

43. We will make America proud again

44. We will make America safe again

45. we will make America great again