Keystone Pipeline Deal: Here is what everyone heard (very funny)

President Donald Trump signed executive orders approving the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines but Trump said the terms of the deal would be subject to renegotiation. Watch on YouTube

Donald Trump said: The deal is “subject to renegotiating terms by us”.

Donald Trump Administration heard: This will not give permission for the construction to begin, it only speeds up the paperwork on a federal level. Environmental issues in the court on State, Federal and local levels still need to be fought in court for this deal to be completed.

The media heard: Trump signs executive order to advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipeline.

Republican supporters heard: 28,000 jobs will be created with this deal and praise Donald Trump as a God sent savior of jobs. But it’s not true, over 90% of the pile line has already been built, pipes are in storage, no new jobs will be created.

Democrat supporters heard: Donald Trump got 100,000 dollars donated to his campaign from the CEO of the company benefiting from this deal, and Donald Trump signed this deal to increase his shares in the pipe business (he profited). He needs to go to jail for breaking the law.

Donald Trump heard: My huge shares in the company Energy Transfer Partners will go well over 4% with this deal. I hope no one finds out the CEO of the company I’m dealing with donated over 100,000 dollars to my campaign. I hope people don’t find out the only terms that will be accepted is if the company I personally have share invested with gets the contract.

Protestors heard; Donald Trump does not have the authority to override environmental laws.

President Obama heard: I was never against the Pipeline, I just did not want to spent the remainder of my time fighting court battles blocked by Republicans until after the elections. President Obama also wanted the Republicans to pass a jobs bill and used the pipeline as a hopeful tool to get them to pass legislation.

On January 24th, 2017 Donald Trump wanted to get a better deal for negotiations for the Keystone Pipeline. In the deal, he wanted the steel pipeline to be made here in the United States. Will someone please call Donald Trump and tell him over 65 percent of the steel is coming from the United States.

Here is a list of the Manufactures of the Keystone pipeline.

1. Weslspun in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA 332,800 tons 50%

2. Evraz in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada 156,266 tons 24%

3. ILVA in Italy 103,147 tons 10%

4. Welspun in India 69,457 tons 10%

The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAP) that needs to be built: By who?

If I had a phone call to Donald Trump, here is a list of questions I would ask him:

1. Weslspun in Little Rock, Arkansas received a 47-Million-dollar contract to build 440 Miles of the Pipeline back in 2016. Were these jobs were created before you signed the deal?

2. Did you sign this because the CEO of ETP Kelcy Luarren (company building the oil pipes) donated 100,000 dollars to your campaign?

3. You owned a huge share of stock in ETP, did you sign this deal because you knew the shares would go through the roof and you would benefit monetarily?

4. Did you think about the environment knowing that over 200 known leaks polluted the group with these pipelines?

5. The protestors had cold water blasted at them in freezing temperatures, are you ok with law enforcement using these tactics? Many of them suffered from hypothermia.

6. Will you ignore the ever-growing numbers of environmentalist who are protesting this pipeline?

7. Did the CEO of ETP Kelcy Warren write up the proposal for this deal in exchange for the 100,000 dollar donation to your campaign?

8. Can you understand why we want to see your taxes. What ells are you hiding from the United States citizens? How many Billions of dollars will you personally gain by these deals?

9. Did you benefit from the 20-Billion-dollar merger of Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) back in 2016?

10. Donald Trump, do you know the 1,172 miles of Keystone Pipeline is over 90 percent completed?