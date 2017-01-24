Keystone Pipeline: Deal to raise Trump's Pipeline investments by 3.5 per share

The leader of the company behind the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline believes President-elect Donald Trump will help complete the project. Trump is a stockholder in Energy Transfer Partners, and CEO Kelcy Warren donated to Trump's campaign. Protesters from more than 200 Native American tribes have been camped out near the site since August. Mark Albert reports. Watch on YouTube

On January 24th, 2017 Donald Trump wanted to get a better deal for negotiations for the Keystone Pipeline. In the deal, he wanted the steel pipeline to be made here in the United States. Will someone please call Donald Trump and tell him most of the steel is coming from the United States.

Here is a list of the manufacturers of the pipeline (2012)

1. Weslspun in Little Rock, Arkansas, USA 332,800 tons 50%

2. Evraz in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada 156,266 tons 24%

3. ILVA in Italy 103,147 tons 10%

4. Welspun in India 69,457 tons 10%

If I had a phone call to Donald Trump, here is a list of questions I would ask him:

1. Weslspun in Little Rock, Arkansas received a 47-Million-dollar contract to build 440 Miles of the Pipeline back in 2016. Be honest, more pipes from this company means more for you, doesn’t it?

2. Did you sign this because the CEO of ETP Kelcy Warren (company building the oil pipes) donated 100,000 dollars to your campaign?

3. You owned a huge share of stock in ETP, did you sign this deal because you knew the shares would go through the roof and you would benefit monetarily?

4. Did you think about the environment knowing over 200 known leaks polluted the group with these pipelines?

5. The protestors had cold water blasted at them in freezing temperatures, are you ok with law enforcement using these tactics? Many of them suffered from hypothermia.

6. Will you ignore the ever-growing numbers of environmentalist who are protesting this pipeline?

7. Did write up the proposal for the keystone pipeline?

8. Can you understand why we want to see your taxes. What ells are you hiding from the United States citizens? How many Billions of dollars will you personally gain by these deals?

9. Did you benefit from the 20-Billion-dollar merger of Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) back in 2016?

10. Donald Trump, do you know the 1,172 miles of Keystone Pipeline is 70 percent done?