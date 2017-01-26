Donald Trump: Terrified to put the word "Wall" in his two Executive orders to start construction of the wall

Donald Trump made it into the White House by telling folks he was going to build that wall, then left out the word “wall” in two of his executive order to start construction. For years, Donald Trump taunted President Obama for not saying words related to Islam and terrorism, yet he himself was too much of a coward to use a three-letter word. The white house press secretary Sean Spicer gave a statement about the two Executive orders, and the word "wall" was absent.

When you go to the www.whitehouse.gov site to see two executive order on January 25, 2017, here is the headlines you will see, Executive Order: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements. And Executive Order: Enhancement Public Safety in the Interior of the United States.

This headline makes you sit back in your chair and ask yourself, what did I just read. The newly elected leader and wall builder was too scared to use the word “wall”. He said the word wall so many times that he could barely say any comment without using the word wall. Every time a TV camera pointed his way he had the same old catch phrase about building that wall.

So, what happened? His staff understood the problem with rewriting history, so they did not wish to leave a trail of bigotry words in the whitehouse.gov site for all the world to see as evidence of historical bigotry.

By looking at the two heading of the Executive Orders, would anyone ever imagine in a million years they were talking about building a wall? This is our newly elected administrations way of doing business under a false advertisement.

This is truly a new form of uncharted politics, to hide secret government operations under a heading that would never show up in an internet search for material related to an immigration wall. Children in school, college reports, public curiosity, all of them could search for eternity and never pull up the government Executive Order for a wall.

Donald Trump attacked Hillary Clinton, telling her and the media she did not have the stamina to be president. Now we know Donald Trump lacks fortitude, courage and strength, to even use the word “wall”. Hillary Clinton must be laughing at this headline about now.

By now people are either fuming or curious about what the heading should be under the whitehouse.gov site? Why not make the heading, Executive order: Border Ten Feet Taller Wall.