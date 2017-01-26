MSNBC new host: Greta's incredible roast of Paul Ryan, and Paul Ryan's professional ability to fire back answers under a firestorm of questions

This is anything but the typical interview of a Politician. The Speaker of the House of Representatives was hit with numerous questions that would have sent an unpolished politician running for the door, Paul Ryan did it without breaking a sweat. Here we have two experts at their job, Paul Ryan and Gretta Van Susteren. The interview was so intense, with fast talking, quick thinking, a back and forth question and answer session that made you hold your breath. Forget taking note on this interview, before you could write a thought, several issues would have passed you by. Love them or hate them, you should love their skill, an extraordinary back and forth battle to dominate and dissimulate one another.

This interview will give everyone a little taste of why MSNBC hired Gretta Van Susteren and why you need to watch her show. Her fortitude to stand before a well-qualified professional politician like Paul Ryan was simply breathtaking. Her knowledge of politics and issues makes her a force to contend with. Paul Ryan was so excited he held his ground and fired back questions quick that he taped Gretta on the knee to score a last-minute point and say nice try. Otherwise him tapping her knee was him saying, I won this round, but did he?